FY2024 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBH. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Shares of PBH opened at C$105.98 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

