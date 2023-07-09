Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBERY. Societe Generale downgraded Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Geberit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.20.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.8352 dividend. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Geberit’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

