Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
GENC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.52. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 7.16%.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.