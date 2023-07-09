Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GENC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.52. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

