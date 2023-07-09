Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,670 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.