Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 68,500 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,857,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,245 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000.

MOAT opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

