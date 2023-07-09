Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,098 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after buying an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

