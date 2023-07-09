Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 127,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 272,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 151,450 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 341,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

