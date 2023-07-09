Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 43,031 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 233.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

