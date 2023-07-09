Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,179 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ opened at $61.90 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $897.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

