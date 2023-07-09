Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

