Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

