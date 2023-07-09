Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15,912.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $163.30 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

