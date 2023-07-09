Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

