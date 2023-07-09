Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.51 Million Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

