Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

