Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.