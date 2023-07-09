Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 335,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.