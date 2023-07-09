Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.66. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

