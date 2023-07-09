Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.