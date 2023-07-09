Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.