Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,233 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

