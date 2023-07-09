Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 186,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

