Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

