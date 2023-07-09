Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,603 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

