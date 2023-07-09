Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

