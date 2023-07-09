Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,427 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

