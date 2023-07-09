General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 468,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 370,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.27 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.