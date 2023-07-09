General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $41.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

