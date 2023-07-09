Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Trading 9.5% Higher

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.38. 4,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 112,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTAC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $3,499,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $358,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.