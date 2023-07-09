Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 6.1%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTACU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

