Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $27.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 307,463 shares trading hands.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of -162.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.
