Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $27.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 307,463 shares trading hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of -162.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

