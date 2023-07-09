Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.16) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 86.61 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.09. The firm has a market cap of £439.52 million, a PE ratio of 608.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.