Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $19,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Grifols by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,575,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 832,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

