GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Critical Comparison

Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Acquisition I and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A GSI Technology $29.69 million 4.73 -$15.98 million ($0.65) -8.63

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freedom Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67% GSI Technology -53.82% -28.26% -24.15%

Risk and Volatility

Freedom Acquisition I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. In addition, it offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. The company also provide radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used as components in our OEM customers' products, including routers, switches and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; audio/video processing; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

