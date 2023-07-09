Guggenheim Cuts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $49.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

