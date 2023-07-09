Guggenheim Increases NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $48.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWE. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

