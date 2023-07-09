Guggenheim Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $60.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:D opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

