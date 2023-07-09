Guggenheim Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $86.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

ES opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

