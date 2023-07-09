Guggenheim Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $172.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $174.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

NYSE:SRE opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $207,986,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

