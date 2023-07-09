Guggenheim Trims Southern (NYSE:SO) Target Price to $77.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $79.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.