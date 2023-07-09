Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HAE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

