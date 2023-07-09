Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Stock Price Down 7%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.75.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This is a positive change from Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.