Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) versus NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Critical Comparison

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and NXT Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $3.48 billion 0.66 $101.10 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $3.95 million 4.13 -$5.18 million ($0.09) -2.33

Profitability

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

This table compares Harbour Energy and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions N/A -55.93% -44.59%

Volatility and Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbour Energy and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harbour Energy presently has a consensus target price of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,442.37%. Given Harbour Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harbour Energy is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats NXT Energy Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

(Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NXT Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

