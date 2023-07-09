Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) vs. Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Head to Head Contrast

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Revvity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $113.33 million 2.12 -$9.52 million ($0.05) -113.78 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.41 $569.18 million $7.68 15.15

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Harvard Bioscience. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -1.76% 2.64% 1.32% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Revvity.

Summary

Revvity beats Harvard Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings. It also provides preclinical products that includes platform to assess physiological data from organisms for research, drug discovery, and drug development services comprising implantable and externally worn telemetry systems for use in research to collect cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic data; behavioral products; isolated organ and surgical products, instruments and accessories for tissue, and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; turn-key respiratory system solutions, including plethysmograph chambers, data acquisition hardware, physiological signal analysis software, and final report generation; inhalation and exposure systems; and GLP-capable data acquisition and analysis systems. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories; and contract research organizations and academic labs. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, Multichannel Systems MCS GmbH, and Panlab brands. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

