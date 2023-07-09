Head-To-Head Comparison: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18% AppLovin -2.82% -0.15% -0.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.39 $59.97 billion $4.49 26.76 AppLovin $2.82 billion 3.36 -$192.75 million ($0.22) -118.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alphabet and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 15 0 2.94 AppLovin 1 6 10 0 2.53

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $131.77, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $24.94, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

Alphabet beats AppLovin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

