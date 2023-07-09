Head to Head Comparison: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apartment Investment and Management and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $190.34 million 6.61 $75.73 million $0.36 23.53 Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.76 -$132.38 million $0.09 97.22

Apartment Investment and Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 31.80% -4.81% -1.54% Service Properties Trust 0.71% 0.95% 0.17%

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2022, SVC also owned 765 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling over 13.4 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

