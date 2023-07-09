Head to Head Comparison: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -5.23% -6.24% -1.20% Employers 9.67% 9.26% 2.38%

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.58 billion 0.55 -$301.20 million ($4.48) -10.74 Employers $713.50 million 1.38 $48.40 million $2.72 13.47

This table compares Kemper and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Employers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kemper pays out -27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kemper and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 2 1 3.00 Employers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kemper presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.66%. Employers has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Employers.

Summary

Employers beats Kemper on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper



Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Employers



Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

