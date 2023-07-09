Head-To-Head Contrast: Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Free Report) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverdale Oil and Gas and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 7 10 0 2.59

Valuation and Earnings

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $57.26, suggesting a potential upside of 50.97%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.84 $3.64 billion $17.11 2.22

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 33.45% 23.98% 11.27%

Risk and Volatility

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, meaning that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

