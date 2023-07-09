Head-To-Head Survey: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) vs. Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.30 $9.09 million $1.29 10.02 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.31 $4.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Financial and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Financial and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 19.93% 7.16% 0.73% Equitable Financial N/A -3.97% -0.36%

Summary

Provident Financial beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and one full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

