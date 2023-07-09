Head to Head Survey: Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.02 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.09

Sonic Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 1 0 2 0 2.33 Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sonic Healthcare and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats Akumin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

